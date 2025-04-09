CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar fell to more than a 15-year low of 2.0012 against the euro, more than a 5-year low of 0.5486 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-year low of 79.81 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.9907, 0.5515 and 80.43, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.0828 from Tuesday's closing value of 80.43.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.02 against the euro, 0.53 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX