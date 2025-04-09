OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.4274 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4257.Against the yen and the euro, the loonie slid to near 1-month lows of 101.63 and 1.5744 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 102.31 and 1.5650, respectively.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to support around 1.45 against the greenback, 100.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX