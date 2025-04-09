TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased further in March to the lowest level in two years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index weakened to 34.1 in March from 34.8 in February. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to fall slightly to 34.7.Further, this was the lowest reading since March 2023, when it was 33.7. The latest survey was conducted on March 15 among 8,400 households.The index for overall livelihood declined by 0.6 points to 30.9, and the sub-index for employment worsened to 39.2 from 40.9.Data showed that the index reflecting income growth dropped by 0.7 points to 38.8, while the index for willingness to buy durable goods rose slightly to 27.3 from 27.1.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX