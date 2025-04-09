BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The yen rose to a 2-day high of 159.64 against the euro, nearly a 7-month high of 185.58 against the pound and a 5-day high of 144.58 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 160.11, 186.50 and 145.85, respectively.Against the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 171.71 from an early 2-day low of 172.86.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 155.00 against the euro, 179.00 against the pound, 143.00 against the greenback and 167.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX