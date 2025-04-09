BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in February from a year ago as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.87 billion in February from EUR 2.18 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.74 billion.Exports dropped 0.7 percent annually in February, while imports climbed by 10.3 percent.During the first two months of the year, both exports and imports grew by 0.7 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX