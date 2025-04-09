OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's producer price inflation eased in March after accelerating the previous two months, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.The producer price index climbed 11.5 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 23.3 percent surge in the prior month.The annual price growth in energy goods eased sharply to 16.2 percent from 40.2 percent in February. Similarly, prices for electricity, gas, and steam grew at a slower pace of 13.9 percent versus a 40.3 percent jump a month ago.Excluding energy goods, producer prices increased 6.0 percent compared to last year. The price index for extraction and related services rose by 15.2 percent.Monthly, producer prices declined 7.1 percent in March, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in February. Moreover, this was the first decrease in six months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX