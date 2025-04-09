Innovative campaign supports key event messaging for the 2025 TCS London Marathon's Charity of the Year.

As the official Charity of the Year for the TCS London Marathon 2025, Pancreatic Cancer UK wanted to inspire runners to join their team, showing them the benefits of being part of the team and the purpose behind their mission. Their solution? A personalised video powered by Idomoo.

In it, Coach Phil Roberton shares what team members can look forward to, with attention-grabbing personalisation throughout, including the opening scene, a billboard in Piccadilly Circus, a double-decker bus and a running vest. Video production from Bang Boom Creative blends seamlessly with personalised data in Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform, and the resulting video fits inside a minute, ideal since over 85% of viewers watched it from their phone.

"Putting the first-ever early detection test for pancreatic cancer into the hands of doctors could save thousands of lives, and we wanted every single one of our runners to feel united behind that goal," said Kerry Thomas, Head of Mass Fundraising at Pancreatic Cancer UK. "The TCS London Marathon is the ultimate test and demands months of hard work and sacrifice. Using personalised video to inspire people to take up the challenge and be part of delivering a major breakthrough for the deadliest common cancer just made sense. Thank you, Idomoo, for being the partner we needed, for providing insights to increase our engagement and making the launch of our first personalised video campaign stress-free and effective."

Idomoo personalised video is often used for event messaging, from the Boston Marathon and Grand Cycle Tokyo to conferences and corporate functions. They can even be interactive, letting viewers RSVP right from the video. Most event hosts distribute the videos via email, as Pancreatic Cancer UK did, but personalised videos can be shared on any digital channel. To produce the video creative, brands can work with the agency of their choice, Idomoo's in-house studio or Idomoo's AI solution.

"We love working with all our clients, but it's especially meaningful when we get to support a great cause like this one," said Yaron Dishon, Idomoo CRO. "Funds raised through this event will directly support research and treatment for those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and having more runners on the team which this personalised video promotes means more funds raised, which can ultimately save lives. We're honoured to collaborate with the 2025 TCS London Marathon's Charity of the Year on such an important project."

About Pancreatic Cancer UK

People affected by pancreatic cancer deserve more than hope they need results. That's why Pancreatic Cancer UK is making more noise for those who have gone unheard for too long, bringing more research breakthroughs, more change through campaigning and more support. Our nurses provide expert, personalised support and information via our Support Line through our website and in healthcare professional leaflets and materials, available to order at www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk. We fund innovative research that will change how we understand, diagnose and treat the disease. We campaign for change; for better care, treatment and research, and for pancreatic cancer to get the recognition it needs.

About Idomoo

Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform empowers the world's leading enterprises to transform their CX with personalised, AI-driven and interactive video at scale. With Lucas AI Video Creator, brands can create videos in minutes from simple prompts, slashing production costs. And Next Gen Videos are dynamic, leveraging hyper-personalisation and real-time live data to maximise relevance and conversions. Idomoo delivers unmatched ROI for market leaders like Activision, Chase, Google, Vodafone, SelectHealth, Oracle and American Airlines. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.

