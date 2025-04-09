COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in February as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.The total trade surplus dropped to DKK 25.7 billion in February from DKK 30.5 billion in the previous month.Exports fell 2.7 percent monthly in February, and imports were 0.1 percent higher.The goods trade surplus shrank to DKK 23.2 billion in February from DKK 28.2 billion in the prior month. Exports declined 5.1 percent over the month, and imports decreased by 0.6 percent.At the same time, the surplus in the services trade rose to DKK 2.5 billion in February from DKK 2.3 billion.Data also showed that the current account surplus also decreased to DKK 30.6 billion in February from DKK 35.3 billion in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX