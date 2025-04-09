WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices extended a brutal sell-off to reach their lowest in more than four years on Wednesday amid looming demand concerns fueled by the tariffs war between the U.S. and China.Benchmark Brent crude futures tumbled 3.1 percent to $60.87 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were down 3.2 percent at $57.69.An intensifying trade war threatened to batter energy demand as U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with sweeping new global tariffs, including over 100 percent in levies against Chinese goods.Trump also proposed the imposition of a 'major' tariff on drug imports in a bid to stimulate domestic drug production and tripled the previously announced tariff rates on low-value packages exported to the U.S. from mainland China and Hong Kong, escalating a trade war that has rattled global markets.Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 1.057 million barrels for the week ending April 4, after a 6.037-million-barrel spike in the prior week.The EIA report, which is more accurate and comprehensive than the survey from the API, will be released later in the day.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX