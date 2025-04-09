WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices regained strength on Wednesday as higher U.S. tariffs on 60 countries which President Donald Trump deems the 'worst offenders' have come into effect and the dollar weakened on fears of a potential U.S. recession.Spot gold jumped a little over 2 percent to $3,044.52 per ounce in early European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 2.4 percent at $3,062.66.The latest set of U.S. tariffs, including a massive 104 percent levy on Chinese imports, take effect today, leaving investors worried about the impact on inflation, interest rates and global growth.'Trade wars are extremely negative. Nobody wins with a trade war. Everybody tends to lose', UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.France's President Emmanuel Macron told reporters during his visit to Egypt that the main objective when it comes to the United States tariffs now is to achieve a situation where U.S. President Donald Trump reverses his decision. Nonetheless, he reiterated that a response would come if there is no deal.The White House said many countries are lining up at the negotiating table in hopes of striking deals, with Korea and Japan among the first countries to negotiate with the U.S. directly.Trump's economic advisor Kevin Hassett said that there are 'a lot of concessions on the table' and that U.S. trade negotiators are prioritizing allies, not China, in trade talks.Beijing, meanwhile, said it has the necessary tools to handle economic challenges.The Treasury yield curve steepened with the two-year note outperforming longer-dated debt amid speculation that the Federal Reserve may need to speed up rate cuts.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX