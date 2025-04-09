DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2G LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2025 / 11:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 261.9075 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 451714 CODE: RS2G LN ISIN: LU1681038839 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2G LN Sequence No.: 381683 EQS News ID: 2114032 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

