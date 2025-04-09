DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2025 / 11:47 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 58.3246 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10451817 CODE: UCRP LN ISIN: LU1806495575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN Sequence No.: 381723 EQS News ID: 2114114 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2114114&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2025 05:48 ET (09:48 GMT)