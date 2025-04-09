DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2025 / 11:52 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.3037 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3049607 CODE: PRAM LN ISIN: LU2300295123 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAM LN Sequence No.: 381797 EQS News ID: 2114262 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 09, 2025 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)