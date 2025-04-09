DJ Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist (MSCW LN) Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2025 / 11:53 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.8753 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48703019 CODE: MSCW LN ISIN: LU2572257124 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572257124 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCW LN Sequence No.: 381815 EQS News ID: 2114298 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

