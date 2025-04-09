DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST (CJ1P LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2025 / 11:53 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.8022 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35364259 CODE: CJ1P LN ISIN: LU2668197069 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2668197069 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1P LN Sequence No.: 381820 EQS News ID: 2114308 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2025 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)