09.04.2025 12:42 Uhr
Crown Laboratories, Inc.: BIOJUVE Honoured as Best Cosmetics of the Year at AMWC 2025 in Monaco

Finanznachrichten News

Redefining Skin Biome Care with BIOJUVE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance is proud to announce that BIOJUVE, the innovative skin biome care product from Crown Aesthetics, has been awarded the prestigious Best Cosmetics of the Year at the 12th Annual Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), in Monaco, Montecarlo.

AMWC Badge

The ceremony, which took place on March 27th at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, recognized excellence in aesthetics. BIOJUVE stood out among a competitive field of highly respected nominees. This accolade underscores BIOJUVE's commitment to advancing skin health through its unique approach to skin biome care.

"We are incredibly honored that BIOJUVE has been recognized as the Best Cosmetics of the Year," said Jeff Bedard, Founder and CEO. "This award is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in skin biome care. At Revance, we strive to develop cutting-edge solutions that redefine skincare, and BIOJUVE represents a breakthrough in harnessing the power of the skin's microbiome for healthier, more radiant skin. We are excited to continue leading the industry with science-backed, transformative products."

The AMWC Awards celebrate physicians for excellence in clinical practice and recognize industry leaders for product and device development innovations within the aesthetics field. Winning this award highlights BIOJUVE and its significant impact on the industry and Revance's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for skin health.

For more information about the age-defying power of a true skin probiotic with BIOJUVE, please visit www.biojuve.com/international

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing global aesthetics and skincare company focused on providing innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare offerings throughout every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio of products spanning 60 countries, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and commercialization of new products and treatments.

Learn more at Revance.com, RevanceAesthetics.com, CrownLaboratories.com, and CrownAesthetics.com

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660345/AMWC_Badge.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479766/Revance_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biojuve-honoured-as-best-cosmetics-of-the-year-at-amwc-2025-in-monaco-302423942.html

