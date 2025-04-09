ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $240 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $298 million or $0.46 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $14.040 billion from $13.748 billion last year.Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $240 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $14.040 Bln vs. $13.748 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $2.30Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX