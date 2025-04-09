Anzeige
09.04.2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

09thApril 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 08thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

08th April 2025 47.08p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 47.32p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

09thApril 2025


