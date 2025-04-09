BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China has vowed to take 'resolute and effective measures' to counter the 104 percent tariffs that the U.S. Imposed on Chinese products on Wednesday.China is hit by the highest import duty by the United States among the largest suppliers of goods to that country. It came into force after China refused to yield to President Donald Trump's deadline to withdraw its own 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.Trump had already imposed 20 percent duty on China in January, and added another 34 percent as part of his 'reciprocal' tariffs package earlier this month. With the announcement of an additional 50 percent tariff this week, the total U.S. tariff levied on Chinese products rose to 104 percent.'The United States is still imposing arbitrary tariffs on China and relentlessly applying extreme pressure. China firmly opposes and will never accept such domineering and bullying behavior,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a news conference Wednesday.'If the US disregards the interests of both countries and the international community and insists on waging a tariff war and trade war, China will fight to the end,' he added.China's exports to the U.S. amount to more than 2 percentage points of its total GDP.Retaliatory tariffs on 60 nations, which Trump termed as the 'worst offenders' on trade, took effect Wednesday, triggering losses in European and major Asian markets.Meanwhile, South Korea's trade minister Cheong In-kyo arrived in Washington for tariff trade agreement talks with his U.S. counterpart, reports say.Addressing a Republican Party dinner Tuesday night, Trump said, 'I'm telling you these countries are calling us up, kissing my a**. They are dying to make a deal.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX