BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) said the company expects first-quarter sales growth to continue to be in line with 3-4% outlook, and annual sales and operating income growth guidance remains unchanged. The company noted that the range of outcomes for first quarter operating income growth has widened due to less favorable category mix, higher casualty claims expense and the desire to maintain flexibility to invest in price as tariffs are implemented.Walmart is hosting its Investment Community Meeting, where it will highlight people-led, tech-powered omnichannel strategy. The meeting will provide a view into the company's strategy to: drive growth by improving customer and member experiences; and create shareholder value by strengthening its business model.Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, said: 'Our customers want four things: everyday low prices, a broad assortment, a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience and to do business with a company they trust. We're changing to serve them even better.'