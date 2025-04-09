Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Celly Nutrition Corporation (the "Company" or "Celly Nutrition"), the company behind unbuzzd - a beverage that accelerates alcohol metabolism, restores mental clarity, and reduces hangover symptoms - has announced a landmark partnership with the Asian American Trade Associations Council ("AATAC") to expand the retail availability of unbuzzd, increase sales and recruit new customers. This partnership will focus on unbuzzd's convenient "On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs," which have been scientifically proven to accelerate the reduction of blood alcohol levels and restore mental alertness.

AATAC is made up of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters, and other trade organizations that represents over 50,000 members who collectively operate more than 80,000 locations, including over half of all convenience stores across the United States and Puerto Rico. Brands in the AATAC network include 7-Eleven, Shell, Circle K, ampm, Texaco, BP, 76, Sunoco, Gulf, and Chevron, among many others. AATAC has played an important role in launching innovative new products into the retail space, many of which have reached the highest levels of retail sales in the consumer goods category.

John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition, stated, "We are excited to partner with AATAC to further expand unbuzzd's retail presence. This collaboration provides access to top retail operators across the United States, helping to grow sales and making unbuzzd available to even more consumers."

Sunil Capita, National Programs Director of AATAC, added, "The health and wellness category has grown significantly over recent years in our industry, and recovery products have become a leader within that category. Understandably, our Association wants to be at the forefront of this evolving trend, so we are very excited to see how well unbuzzd will perform in our retail sites. We would eventually like to see recovery products offered to U.S. consumers by thousands of our network retailers across the country."

About AATAC

AATAC is a national association consisting of regional sub-chapters, smaller buying groups, independents, and trade affiliates that collectively represent over 80,000 locations across the United States. AATAC empowers its retailers by educating them on market trends and directly introducing vendor suppliers and programs that allow them to stay relevant and competitive in the industry. AATAC's DRIP program allows approved products to obtain hundreds of retail accounts within a matter of weeks. Visit aatac.co/services for more information.

About Celly Nutrition

Celly Nutrition, a non-trading but fully-reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class research and development team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. With a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.

Scientifically backed by a recently completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover design clinical trial, unbuzzd dramatically accelerates alcohol metabolism, speeds the reduction of blood alcohol concentration, restores mental clarity, and reduces the symptoms of intoxication, impairment and hangover. The full press release of the clinical trial can be found here.

unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack, 8-pack, and 18-pack formats at amazon.com and unbuzzd.com.

unbuzzd is a registered trademark of Celly Nutrition Corp.

Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes statements about: the product's market potential and consumer demand; the stated claims about the benefits and effectiveness of unbuzzd; the new product format aiming to boost sales and profits for retailers; the new product packaging being attractive for retailers at points of sale; the powder sticks format facilitating the sale of unbuzzd in convenience, liquor and drug stores across the United States; distribution at brick-and-mortar stores expected to be a key growth driver for unbuzzd with the convenience of immediate availability for customers; partnership with AATAC will expand the retail availability of unbuzzd, increase sales, recruit new customers, and provide access to top retail operators across the United States.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including unbuzzd performing as expected and delivering the stated benefits and effectiveness; the new product format being able to boost sales and profits for retailers; the new product packaging being attractive for retailers at points of sale; the powder sticks format will facilitate the sale of unbuzzd in convenience, liquor and drug stores across the United States; distribution at brick-and-mortar stores will be a key growth driver for unbuzzd with the convenience of immediate availability for customers; partnership with AATAC will have the ability to expand the retail availability of unbuzzd, increase sales, recruit new customers, and provide access to top retail operators across the United States.

Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, that may cause actual events, performance, or achievements in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including but not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; government regulation; market acceptance for its products; rapid technological change; dependence on key personnel; dependence on the Company's strategic partners; the fact that preclinical product development is uncertain, and the Company's products may never advance past clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the Company's products; the introduction of competing products that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the Company's products; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the Company's products; risks that the Company's intellectual property and technology won't have the intended impact on the Company and/or its business; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated claims of product benefits and effectiveness; the Company's inability to realize upon its stated claims of market potential and consumer demand; and partnership with AATAC will not expand the retail availability of unbuzzd, increase sales, recruit new customers, or provide access to top retail operators across the United States.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. Other than as outlined herein, the efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. Further rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Other than as outlined herein, no clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Other than outlined herein, any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

For additional information, please contact:

John Duffy, Chief Executive Officer

T: (508) 479-4923

E: johnduffy@unbuzzd.com

SOURCE: Celly Nutrition Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247866

