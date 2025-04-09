Milestone partnership accelerates BitGo's RWA position and sets the standard for institutional-grade digital asset tokenization

The Polymesh Association today announced a partnership with BitGo, the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, positioning Polymesh as BitGo's inaugural purpose-built layer 1 blockchain for their real world asset (RWA) tokenization strategy. Following BitGo's strategic acquisition of Brassica to advance its RWA capabilities, this integration represents the company's commitment to the RWA ecosystem.

The partnership brings together BitGo's expertise as a secure qualified custodian with Polymesh's purpose-built blockchain for regulated assets, with two prominent issuance platforms already committed to using BitGo on Polymesh. This collaboration will enable institutions to use BitGo's custody solutions with exchanges, alternative trading systems (ATSs), and issuance platforms-providing a pathway to digital asset management with the necessary safeguards.

BitGo delivers a specialized custody model that fills a gap in the marketplace by embodying the fundamental importance of separating custody from exchange. While traditional crypto exchanges can combine trading and asset holding, institutions demand qualified custodians such as BitGo for asset protection and risk mitigation.

"Institutions need more than just a trading platform-they require sophisticated asset management with rigorous compliance, security, and regulatory oversight," said Bill Papp, CEO of the Polymesh Association. "We're excited to partner with BitGo, which understands the regulatory climate in the United States and globally and the issues that financial institutions face with tokenization technology."

"Our partnership with Polymesh enables us to bridge the gap between traditional finance infrastructure and blockchain-based assets. By selecting Polymesh as our first RWA blockchain, we're expanding our ability to provide comprehensive, compliant infrastructure that supports both traditional private securities and tokenized assets. This is another step towards our vision of creating a more accessible, borderless financial ecosystem," said Dave Yom, Director of Ecosystem Sales at BitGo.

BitGo brings to the partnership its impressive track record as the first independent custodian, and the largest staking provider globally, to manage $100 billion in assets, with a comprehensive suite of custody and digital asset services. Polymesh's unique features-such as onchain identity, onchain governance, multi-party settlement affirmations, flexible onchain custodial models, and API-first approach reducing the reliance on expensive smart contracts-made Polymesh a clear choice to add to BitGo's RWA suite.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. BitGo is the world's largest independent digital asset custodian with multiple regulated entities across the globe and over 2,000 clients across 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.

About Polymesh Association

The Polymesh Association is a not-for-profit dedicated to the growth of the Polymesh ecosystem through Polymesh and Polymesh Private. Polymesh is a leading public permissioned blockchain purpose-built for real world assets that streamlines capital markets and opens the door to new financial products. Polymesh Private is a private permissioned instance of Polymesh that can be deployed by enterprises.

Visit polymesh.network to learn more.

