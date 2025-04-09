CoSA and Preservica Launch 2025 Digital Preservation Education and Advocacy Program

The Council of State Archivists (CoSA) and Preservica are delighted to celebrate 10 years of working together with the launch of a new 2025 Digital Preservation Education and Advocacy program which includes Preservica's continued support of the State Electronic Records Institute (SERI).

Against a backdrop of new challenges for State Archives, the 2025 program will focus on supporting CoSA members in elevating the value of digital records preservation with internal stakeholders, including IT, as well using the latest records preservation technologies to automate records transfers, create efficiencies, reduce costs and deliver improved citizen services.

New Education Series

Core to the 2025 program is a new three-part virtual workshop series for archivists and records managers as part of a programmatic partnership supporting the work of the State Electronic Records Institute (SERI).

Tools and Techniques for Streamlining the Transfer of Agency Records , will be a practical and interactive exploration of the challenges and potential solutions for efficient and automated transfers for different sizes and frequency of records.

Series topics will also begin to examine the use of AI for automating transfers and classifying and enriching transferred records. Featured presenters will include staff from state archives and Preservica experts.

The series is open to all without charge.

You can learn more and register for the first session now.

"Preservica's long-standing support has been very beneficial to our SERI work," said CoSA executive director Joy Banks. "Preservica's leadership in the field of electronic records preservation and access supports many of our strategic goals for SERI."

Mike Quinn, CEO, Preservica, adds, "We are proud to be a long-time supporter of the work of CoSA and SERI and are excited to launch this new 2025 initiative. We look forward to helping members advocate for records preservation and explore new ways to automate and create greater efficiencies in transferring, preserving and making permanent government records accessible to citizens."

About CoSA

The Council of State Archivists (CoSA) is a nonprofit membership organization of the state and territorial government archives in the fifty states, five territories, and District of Columbia. Through collaborative research, education, and advocacy, CoSA provides leadership that strengthens and supports state and territorial archives in their work to preserve and provide access to government records. CoSA facilitates networking, information sharing, and project collaboration among its member organizations to help state and territorial government archives with their responsibilities for protecting the rights and historical documents of the American people.

About SERI

As a flagship program of CoSA, the State Electronic Records Institute (SERI) strengthens the capacity and capability of government electronic records management, fosters a robust community of practice for state and territorial archival staff, and increases awareness about the value and fragility of digital information, thereby ensuring the longevity of state and territorial electronic records. Established in 2011, SERI focuses on improving management, preservation, and access to state and territorial government electronic records in all 56 states, territories, and the District of Columbia.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs.

Preservica customers include leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/.

