CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China's retaliation in the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and its trade partners dampened market sentiment further. In response to the U.S. increasing tariffs to 104 percent, China has announced it would raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 84 percent from 34 percent previously.Markets now wait for the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday afternoon, consumer price inflation on Thursday and producer price inflation from the U.S. on Friday.Wall Street Futures are trading with losses. European benchmarks are trading deep in the red. Asian bourses finished trading on a mixed note.The six-currency Dollar Index plunged more than a percent. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices extended losses. Gold jumped close to 3 percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 37,282.50, down 0.96% S&P 500 (US500) at 4,957.40, down 0.51% Germany's DAX at 19,597.39, down 3.25% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,681.95, down 2.89% France's CAC 40 at 6859.04, down 3.40% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,617.65, down 3.27% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 31,714.03, down 3.93% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,375.00, down 1.80% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,186.81, up 1.31% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,264.49, up 0.68%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1084, up 1.15% GBP/USD at 1.2814, up 0.40% USD/JPY at 144.11, down 1.47% AUD/USD at 0.6023, up 1.02% USD/CAD at 1.4161, down 0.72% Dollar Index at 101.84, down 1.09%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.441%, up 4.25% Germany at 2.5975%, down 1.05% France at 3.408%, up 0.71% U.K. at 4.8220%, up 4.64% Japan at 1.284%, up 0.94%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $59.51, down 5.27%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $56.32, down 5.47%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,082.04, up 3.07%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $76,121.99, down 4.70% Ethereum at $1,453.13, down 8.35% XRP at $1.78, down 9.10% BNB at $550.32, down 2.25% Solana at $103.31, down 7.29%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX