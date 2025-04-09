Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend

IRVING, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) voted today to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-one cents ($1.41) per share of common stock, payable May 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2025.

Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 31 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.