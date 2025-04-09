BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade deficit for the first two months of the year increased compared to the same period last year as exports and imports grew strongly, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The external trade deficit widened to EUR 2.866 billion from EUR 2.668 billion in the same period last year.Exports grew 9.5 percent year-on-year to EUR 3.954 billion and imports increased 8.6 percent to EUR 6.820 billion.Shipments to EU member states rose 7.3 percent and those to non-EU countries grew 14.1 percent. Imports from EU states were 2.2 percent higher while those from non-EU countries surged 37.2 percent.The coverage of import by export was 58.0 percent from January to February 2025.The report also showed that the trade deficit for January was EUR 1.384 billion versus EUR 1.147 billion in December. The value of exports decreased to EUR 1.939 billion from EUR 2.061 billion, while the imports figure rose to EUR 3.321 billion from EUR 3.208 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX