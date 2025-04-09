BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China announced that it has increased additional tariffs on products imported from the United States to 84 percent. The retaliatory measure, to counter the 104 percent tariffs that the U.S. Imposed on Chinese products on Wednesday, will come into force on Thursday, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced.China is hit by the highest import duty by the United States among the largest suppliers of goods to that country. It came into force after China refused to yield to President Donald Trump's deadline to withdraw its own 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.Trump had already imposed 20 percent duty on China in January, and added another 34 percent as part of his 'reciprocal' tariffs package earlier this month. With the announcement of an additional 50 percent tariff this week, the total U.S. tariff levied on Chinese products rose to 104 percent.The Customs Tariff Commission said on Wednesday that the U.S. move is 'going further down the wrong path and seriously infringes on China's legitimate rights and interests'.China urged the U.S. to withdraw all unilateral tariff measures against it, and resolve disputes through equal-footed dialogue on the basis of mutual respect.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX