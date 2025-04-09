Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.04.2025 17:54 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Name

Chrysoula Zervoudakis

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p each (shares)



GB0030961691

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

183.00p

5,500

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-09

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.