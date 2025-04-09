DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Apr-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 9 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 248,513 Highest price paid per share: 97.80p Lowest price paid per share: 92.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 94.7133p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,062,434 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,062,434) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 94.7133p 248,513

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 500 97.80 08:16:46 00331842868TRLO1 XLON 900 97.50 08:19:23 00331843498TRLO1 XLON 1384 96.40 08:20:49 00331843806TRLO1 XLON 412 96.40 08:20:49 00331843807TRLO1 XLON 533 96.00 08:22:27 00331844147TRLO1 XLON 1340 96.00 08:22:27 00331844148TRLO1 XLON 870 95.30 08:25:18 00331844830TRLO1 XLON 859 95.20 08:26:01 00331845003TRLO1 XLON 893 94.60 08:31:01 00331846426TRLO1 XLON 864 96.00 08:44:48 00331851858TRLO1 XLON 108 96.10 09:03:57 00331857939TRLO1 XLON 761 96.10 09:03:57 00331857940TRLO1 XLON 939 96.00 09:03:57 00331857942TRLO1 XLON 3061 96.00 09:03:57 00331857943TRLO1 XLON 4000 96.00 09:03:57 00331857944TRLO1 XLON 3061 96.00 09:03:57 00331857945TRLO1 XLON 939 96.00 09:03:57 00331857947TRLO1 XLON 761 96.00 09:03:57 00331857948TRLO1 XLON 3061 96.00 09:03:57 00331857949TRLO1 XLON 873 96.00 09:03:57 00331857941TRLO1 XLON 604 96.00 09:03:57 00331857950TRLO1 XLON 335 96.00 09:03:57 00331857951TRLO1 XLON 873 96.40 09:04:34 00331858205TRLO1 XLON 863 96.40 09:28:35 00331868531TRLO1 XLON 863 96.40 09:28:35 00331868532TRLO1 XLON 898 96.30 09:28:35 00331868533TRLO1 XLON 923 96.10 09:28:35 00331868534TRLO1 XLON 3031 96.00 09:28:35 00331868535TRLO1 XLON 969 96.00 09:28:35 00331868536TRLO1 XLON 706 96.00 09:28:35 00331868537TRLO1 XLON 969 96.00 09:28:35 00331868538TRLO1 XLON 1926 96.00 09:28:36 00331868540TRLO1 XLON 1105 96.00 09:28:36 00331868541TRLO1 XLON 4000 96.00 09:28:37 00331868548TRLO1 XLON 4000 96.00 09:28:37 00331868549TRLO1 XLON 1566 96.00 09:28:38 00331868557TRLO1 XLON 2434 96.00 09:28:38 00331868558TRLO1 XLON 4000 96.00 09:28:38 00331868559TRLO1 XLON 1000 96.00 09:28:38 00331868560TRLO1 XLON 271 96.00 09:28:38 00331868561TRLO1 XLON 2729 96.00 09:28:40 00331868571TRLO1 XLON 4000 96.00 09:28:40 00331868573TRLO1 XLON 533 96.00 09:28:40 00331868574TRLO1 XLON 923 94.80 09:28:59 00331868678TRLO1 XLON 762 94.50 09:39:52 00331876000TRLO1 XLON 511 95.30 10:02:46 00331883439TRLO1 XLON 51 95.60 11:00:15 00331903048TRLO1 XLON 452 95.60 11:05:27 00331903350TRLO1 XLON 415 95.60 11:05:27 00331903351TRLO1 XLON 932 95.00 11:05:28 00331903355TRLO1 XLON 1377 95.00 11:05:28 00331903357TRLO1 XLON 2623 95.00 11:05:28 00331903358TRLO1 XLON 3563 95.00 11:05:28 00331903359TRLO1 XLON 920 95.00 11:05:28 00331903356TRLO1 XLON 437 95.00 11:05:28 00331903360TRLO1 XLON 1557 95.00 11:05:32 00331903361TRLO1 XLON 921 95.00 11:21:32 00331904306TRLO1 XLON 2443 95.00 11:21:32 00331904307TRLO1 XLON 618 95.00 11:23:42 00331904398TRLO1 XLON 1558 95.00 11:24:34 00331904426TRLO1 XLON 1542 95.00 11:31:28 00331905161TRLO1 XLON 895 95.00 11:31:28 00331905164TRLO1 XLON 282 95.00 11:31:28 00331905162TRLO1 XLON 4000 95.00 11:31:28 00331905163TRLO1 XLON 1075 95.00 11:31:29 00331905165TRLO1 XLON 892 95.00 11:33:44 00331905299TRLO1 XLON 947 95.00 11:33:44 00331905292TRLO1 XLON 1978 95.00 11:33:44 00331905293TRLO1 XLON 2870 95.00 11:33:44 00331905294TRLO1 XLON 1130 95.00 11:33:44 00331905295TRLO1 XLON

