Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Apr-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      248,513 
Highest price paid per share:         97.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          92.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 94.7133p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,062,434 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,062,434) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      94.7133p                     248,513

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
500              97.80           08:16:46         00331842868TRLO1     XLON 
900              97.50           08:19:23         00331843498TRLO1     XLON 
1384              96.40           08:20:49         00331843806TRLO1     XLON 
412              96.40           08:20:49         00331843807TRLO1     XLON 
533              96.00           08:22:27         00331844147TRLO1     XLON 
1340              96.00           08:22:27         00331844148TRLO1     XLON 
870              95.30           08:25:18         00331844830TRLO1     XLON 
859              95.20           08:26:01         00331845003TRLO1     XLON 
893              94.60           08:31:01         00331846426TRLO1     XLON 
864              96.00           08:44:48         00331851858TRLO1     XLON 
108              96.10           09:03:57         00331857939TRLO1     XLON 
761              96.10           09:03:57         00331857940TRLO1     XLON 
939              96.00           09:03:57         00331857942TRLO1     XLON 
3061              96.00           09:03:57         00331857943TRLO1     XLON 
4000              96.00           09:03:57         00331857944TRLO1     XLON 
3061              96.00           09:03:57         00331857945TRLO1     XLON 
939              96.00           09:03:57         00331857947TRLO1     XLON 
761              96.00           09:03:57         00331857948TRLO1     XLON 
3061              96.00           09:03:57         00331857949TRLO1     XLON 
873              96.00           09:03:57         00331857941TRLO1     XLON 
604              96.00           09:03:57         00331857950TRLO1     XLON 
335              96.00           09:03:57         00331857951TRLO1     XLON 
873              96.40           09:04:34         00331858205TRLO1     XLON 
863              96.40           09:28:35         00331868531TRLO1     XLON 
863              96.40           09:28:35         00331868532TRLO1     XLON 
898              96.30           09:28:35         00331868533TRLO1     XLON 
923              96.10           09:28:35         00331868534TRLO1     XLON 
3031              96.00           09:28:35         00331868535TRLO1     XLON 
969              96.00           09:28:35         00331868536TRLO1     XLON 
706              96.00           09:28:35         00331868537TRLO1     XLON 
969              96.00           09:28:35         00331868538TRLO1     XLON 
1926              96.00           09:28:36         00331868540TRLO1     XLON 
1105              96.00           09:28:36         00331868541TRLO1     XLON 
4000              96.00           09:28:37         00331868548TRLO1     XLON 
4000              96.00           09:28:37         00331868549TRLO1     XLON 
1566              96.00           09:28:38         00331868557TRLO1     XLON 
2434              96.00           09:28:38         00331868558TRLO1     XLON 
4000              96.00           09:28:38         00331868559TRLO1     XLON 
1000              96.00           09:28:38         00331868560TRLO1     XLON 
271              96.00           09:28:38         00331868561TRLO1     XLON 
2729              96.00           09:28:40         00331868571TRLO1     XLON 
4000              96.00           09:28:40         00331868573TRLO1     XLON 
533              96.00           09:28:40         00331868574TRLO1     XLON 
923              94.80           09:28:59         00331868678TRLO1     XLON 
762              94.50           09:39:52         00331876000TRLO1     XLON 
511              95.30           10:02:46         00331883439TRLO1     XLON 
51               95.60           11:00:15         00331903048TRLO1     XLON 
452              95.60           11:05:27         00331903350TRLO1     XLON 
415              95.60           11:05:27         00331903351TRLO1     XLON 
932              95.00           11:05:28         00331903355TRLO1     XLON 
1377              95.00           11:05:28         00331903357TRLO1     XLON 
2623              95.00           11:05:28         00331903358TRLO1     XLON 
3563              95.00           11:05:28         00331903359TRLO1     XLON 
920              95.00           11:05:28         00331903356TRLO1     XLON 
437              95.00           11:05:28         00331903360TRLO1     XLON 
1557              95.00           11:05:32         00331903361TRLO1     XLON 
921              95.00           11:21:32         00331904306TRLO1     XLON 
2443              95.00           11:21:32         00331904307TRLO1     XLON 
618              95.00           11:23:42         00331904398TRLO1     XLON 
1558              95.00           11:24:34         00331904426TRLO1     XLON 
1542              95.00           11:31:28         00331905161TRLO1     XLON 
895              95.00           11:31:28         00331905164TRLO1     XLON 
282              95.00           11:31:28         00331905162TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.00           11:31:28         00331905163TRLO1     XLON 
1075              95.00           11:31:29         00331905165TRLO1     XLON 
892              95.00           11:33:44         00331905299TRLO1     XLON 
947              95.00           11:33:44         00331905292TRLO1     XLON 
1978              95.00           11:33:44         00331905293TRLO1     XLON 
2870              95.00           11:33:44         00331905294TRLO1     XLON 
1130              95.00           11:33:44         00331905295TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2025 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
