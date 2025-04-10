VIVOS Advises on Sale of The Providore Singapore to F&B Industry Veterans

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore business advisory firm VIVOS Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful completion of the sale and investment in The Providore Singapore Pte. Ltd. The iconic lifestyle F&B brand will now embark on an exciting new chapter under the leadership of experienced industry professionals through Vino Vibe Pte. Ltd. and SingFire Capital Pte. Ltd. This transaction marks the strategic exit of founder Robert Collick, who built The Providore into one of Singapore's most beloved lifestyle F&B brands.

The new ownership team - long-time admirers of The Providore - plans to build on its strong foundation and further invest in its continued growth in Singapore and beyond. Their vision is to evolve the brand by introducing new concepts and experiences, while preserving the café, bakery, deli, and retail elements that customers have come to know and love.

Following this transition, Mr. Robert Collick will step back from day-to-day operations to spend more time with his family and pursue broader business interests.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Collick said, "The Providore has always been a cherished part of Singapore's F&B scene. With this new investment, I believe Vino Vibe and SingFire Capital will take the brand to greater heights. I look forward to seeing what's next for The Providore."

Ms. Tang Ming, representing SingFire Capital, shared, "I've been a devoted fan of The Providore for years. It's more than just a café - it's a lifestyle experience. We're thrilled to be part of this exciting new chapter and look forward to bringing even more fresh and inspiring offerings to our customers."

The new owners stated that their goal is to stay true to the brand's core values while evolving The Providore into a space that embodies 'Quality Living × Borderless Socializing.' By merging The Providore's artisanal food heritage with BlacBlac's wine culture, the vision is to create a hybrid lifestyle destination that celebrates high-quality ingredients in a relaxed social setting - connecting Asia with global culinary inspiration through food and wine, and empowering sustainable urban living.

Mr. Tang Yun Hai, Director of Vino Vibe, further added:

"We will continue The Providore's uncompromising standards by curating premium organic ingredients and fine wines. By day, the space will operate as a brunch venue; by night, it will transform into a relaxed wine bar. Through this shift in ambiance, we aim to serve a diverse audience - from white-collar afternoon tea seekers to night-time socialites - redefining the 'free boundaries' of city dining and offering a stylish yet unhurried third space for the new generation."

The transaction was arranged and advised by VIVOS Pte Ltd., who acted as the exclusive advisor to Mr. Collick throughout the process.

Commenting on the deal, Mr. Ray Tay, Director at VIVOS, said:

"It's been a privilege to advise on this transaction and help facilitate a seamless handover between such seasoned F&B players. We're confident The Providore is in great hands for its next phase of growth."

About The Providore

Founded in Singapore, The Providore has grown to become a beloved destination for food lovers, offering a unique combination of cafés, bakeries, delis, and premium grocery retail.

More about The Providore: https://theprovidore.com/

About VIVOS Leading Business Consulting Firm

VIVOS is a trusted name in the corporate services, business advisory and immigration industry. With over 1000+ satisfied clients, VIVOS has positioned itself as a top choice for foreign investors, entrepreneurs and businesses looking to establish and scale their presence in Singapore.

Our website https://VIVOS.com.sg/

For media enquiries, please contact: hello@theprovidore.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660866/VIVOS__The_Providore_Singapore.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivos-advises-on-sale-of-the-providore-singapore-to-fb-industry-veterans-302424556.html