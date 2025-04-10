Anzeige
Finastra and TIM Corp team up to transform treasury solutions in the Philippines

Finanznachrichten News

New partnership to drive sustainable growth and innovation for customers

MANILA, Philippines, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial services software applications, has announced a strategic partnership with Total Information Management Corporation (TIM Corp), a leader in data center services, managed services, and IT infrastructure. This collaboration aims to elevate treasury service challenges across the Philippines with Finastra's cutting-edge Opics core treasury solution and robust managed services capabilities.

FINASTRA Logo

The partnership introduces a cloud-based treasury management solution designed to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and simplify infrastructure management for banks. Key benefits include seamless cloud transformation, enabling scalability and flexibility, and comprehensive outsourcing options to enhance operational and technical efficiency.

"Our partnership with Finastra represents a significant step forward in delivering advanced treasury and banking solutions to financial institutions across the Philippines," said Migs De Guzman, Senior Assistant Vice President, Financial Services Business at TIM Corp. "Combining Finastra's global expertise with TIM Corp's local knowledge and infrastructure, we can empower our clients to embrace digital transformation while improving operational efficiency."

By partnering with TIM Corp, a trusted partner for core banking and risk analytics with a strong local presence, Finastra enhances its ability to support regional banks with advanced, tailored solutions. It also underscores Finastra's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the financial sector.

"This partnership fills a crucial gap in the region by providing local banks with access to a world-class treasury solution backed by TIM Corp's managed services expertise," said Richard Zhu, Managing Director for Treasury and Capital Markets (APAC) at Finastra. "We are confident this will drive sustainable growth and innovation for clients. It also reinforces Finastra's commitment to empowering financial institutions globally while strengthening its local presence in the Philippines."

About Finastra
Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses, and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of Open Finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

About TIM Corp
Total Information Management Corporation (TIM) is your technology partner in Data Center Services, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, and IT Infrastructure. With more than 4 decades of staunch partnership with banking institutions and emerging finance technology segment as their IT and Data Center provider, TIM can address challenges and bridge technology gaps that has provided strategic advantages to every client in the facets of operational technology, data security, digitalization, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure and more. For more information, visit https://timcorp.net.ph/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5260377/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finastra-and-tim-corp-team-up-to-transform-treasury-solutions-in-the-philippines-302425002.html

