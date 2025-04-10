WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German auto major Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported that its preliminary operating result for the first quarter of 2025 dropped to around 2.8 billion euros from 4.6 billion euros last year. The latest quarter operating result was impacted by special effects in the magnitude of around 1.1 billion euros.The company noted that the preliminary result for the first quarter of 2025 deviates significantly from the average market expectation of around 4 billion euros or around 5 percent currently available to the company.Quarterly group sales revenue improved by around 3 percent to around 78 billion euros from 75.5 billion euros last year. The operating return on sales amounted to around 3.6 percent compared to 6.0 percent in the prior year.Volkswagen confirmed the outlook for the 2025 financial year. It continues to expect sales revenue to exceed the previous year by up to 5 percent. The Group's operating return on sales is still expected between 5.5 and 6.5 percent. It continues to expect the Automotive Division's net cash flow to be in the range of 2 billion euros to 5 billion euros. Net liquidity in the Automotive Division is still expected to range between 34 and 37 billion euros in 2025.The complete interim financial report as of March 31, 2025, is scheduled for release on April 30, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX