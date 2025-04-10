Anzeige
10.04.2025
Save Earth Mission Receives Appreciation Letter from UNICEF for Its Global Reforestation Efforts

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Save Earth Mission (SEM), the world's largest tree plantation initiative, has been officially recognized by UNICEF for its extraordinary commitment to environmental sustainability and climate resilience. SEM's ambitious goal of planting 30 billion trees by 2040 and its innovative use of geotagging and real-time monitoring have earned global recognition.

UNICEF has commended Save Earth Mission's leadership in large-scale afforestation, acknowledging the project's role in creating a healthier planet for future generations.

At the core of this mission is Clean Climate, SEM's in-house technology platform that ensures real-time tracking, transparency, and measurable impact of every tree planted.

Be a part of the movement!

Download the Clean Climate App on iOS and Android to:

Becoming part of the plantation drive.

Track tree growth with geotagging.

Join sustainability challenges & get rewarded.

Contribute to a carbon-neutral future.

With 1 million trees already planted, Save Earth Mission continues its journey towards 30 billion trees, shaping a greener and healthier world for future generations.

For more details,

visit: saveearthmission.org
& CleanClimate.global

Media Contact:

Eric Thompson
info@saveearthmission.org

SOURCE: Save Earth Mission



