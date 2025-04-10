Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Interim Dividends

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

10 April 2025

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Interim Dividends

Following the publication of the Circular on 12 March 2025, in which it stated that the Company may pay one or more interim dividends in advance of the 21 May 2025, the date the planned Scheme becomes effective, in order to ensure that the Company meets the distribution requirements to maintain investment trust status, the Board of the Company has declared the following interim dividends, conditional on the passing of the Resolutions at the First General Meeting to be held on 10 April 2025:

in respect of the year 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2025 an interim dividend of 0.2p per share; and in respect of the period 1 May to 21 May 2025 an interim dividend of 0.15p per share.

The interim dividends will be paid on 15 May 2025 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register as at 22 April 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 17 April 2025.

