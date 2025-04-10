PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Italy is the top economic report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer price figures for March. In the meantime, GDP, industrial production and household consumption from Sweden are due.At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to release final inflation data for March. Also, industrial production from Turkey is due.At 4.00 am ET, industrial production data is due from Italy. Economists expect output to fall 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in February, in contrast to the 3.2 percent increase in January.At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes credit conditions survey results.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX