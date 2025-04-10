AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output expanded for the second straight month in February, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.Industrial production climbed 1.0 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 0.3 percent recovery in January.Among sectors, the repair and installation of machinery achieved the largest increase of 13.2, while the transport equipment industry again recorded the largest decline of 13.8 percent, the agency said. Data showed that the food production industry grew 2.1 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 1.2 percent in January.Producers in the industry were slightly more negative in March than in February as manufacturers were more negative about stocks of finished products and the order position.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX