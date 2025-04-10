Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-Apr-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 9 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 237.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 227.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 232.0461p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,315,833 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,730,617.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 232.0461

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1415 229.00 08:21:33 00074725706TRLO0 XLON 1349 229.20 08:21:33 00074725707TRLO0 XLON 350 236.20 08:36:12 00074726833TRLO0 XLON 805 235.60 08:36:12 00074726834TRLO0 XLON 372 235.60 08:36:12 00074726835TRLO0 XLON 1086 236.00 08:36:39 00074726863TRLO0 XLON 1102 237.00 08:42:03 00074727389TRLO0 XLON 55 237.00 08:42:04 00074727390TRLO0 XLON 1206 236.00 08:42:13 00074727422TRLO0 XLON 259 234.60 08:42:14 00074727437TRLO0 XLON 361 234.60 08:42:23 00074727455TRLO0 XLON 722 234.60 08:42:34 00074727464TRLO0 XLON 370 235.60 09:03:32 00074728503TRLO0 XLON 208 235.60 09:03:32 00074728504TRLO0 XLON 1209 235.00 09:03:47 00074728517TRLO0 XLON 784 235.00 09:03:47 00074728518TRLO0 XLON 466 235.00 09:03:47 00074728519TRLO0 XLON 372 233.80 09:11:22 00074729250TRLO0 XLON 835 233.80 09:11:22 00074729251TRLO0 XLON 1111 235.80 09:16:39 00074729876TRLO0 XLON 387 235.80 09:16:39 00074729877TRLO0 XLON 175 235.80 09:16:39 00074729878TRLO0 XLON 942 235.20 09:21:14 00074730303TRLO0 XLON 365 235.20 09:21:14 00074730304TRLO0 XLON 439 235.20 09:21:14 00074730305TRLO0 XLON 1291 234.00 09:33:10 00074731811TRLO0 XLON 33 232.60 09:33:18 00074731889TRLO0 XLON 1000 232.60 09:33:18 00074731890TRLO0 XLON 285 232.60 09:33:18 00074731891TRLO0 XLON 1146 233.20 09:50:02 00074732755TRLO0 XLON 137 234.60 10:12:14 00074733644TRLO0 XLON 1141 234.60 10:12:14 00074733645TRLO0 XLON 500 235.60 10:27:01 00074734155TRLO0 XLON 1000 235.60 10:35:40 00074734482TRLO0 XLON 315 235.60 10:35:40 00074734483TRLO0 XLON 1318 234.60 10:50:14 00074735268TRLO0 XLON 1089 233.80 11:23:40 00074736365TRLO0 XLON 792 232.00 11:31:47 00074736549TRLO0 XLON 427 232.00 11:31:47 00074736551TRLO0 XLON 4 231.40 11:59:53 00074737179TRLO0 XLON 500 231.40 11:59:53 00074737184TRLO0 XLON 642 231.40 11:59:53 00074737185TRLO0 XLON 100 229.60 12:08:44 00074737900TRLO0 XLON 1080 231.00 12:17:57 00074738158TRLO0 XLON 1733 231.00 12:23:34 00074738240TRLO0 XLON 346 231.00 12:23:34 00074738242TRLO0 XLON 853 231.00 12:23:34 00074738243TRLO0 XLON 1163 229.60 12:32:06 00074738438TRLO0 XLON 1127 229.60 12:55:27 00074740061TRLO0 XLON 269 228.40 13:39:48 00074741634TRLO0 XLON 927 227.60 13:40:08 00074741658TRLO0 XLON 552 227.60 13:40:08 00074741659TRLO0 XLON 1219 229.00 14:04:16 00074742669TRLO0 XLON 500 230.20 14:13:55 00074743118TRLO0 XLON 669 230.20 14:13:55 00074743119TRLO0 XLON 320 230.60 14:23:37 00074743614TRLO0 XLON 789 230.60 14:23:37 00074743615TRLO0 XLON 1082 232.40 14:43:18 00074746238TRLO0 XLON 7 232.40 14:43:19 00074746239TRLO0 XLON 350 232.40 14:43:19 00074746240TRLO0 XLON 1218 232.20 14:43:21 00074746241TRLO0 XLON 1224 231.80 14:43:25 00074746245TRLO0 XLON 1239 231.40 14:59:22 00074747510TRLO0 XLON 1288 231.40 14:59:22 00074747511TRLO0 XLON 1106 232.40 15:06:27 00074748331TRLO0 XLON 859 232.40 15:11:01 00074748713TRLO0 XLON 225 232.40 15:11:03 00074748715TRLO0 XLON 785 232.40 15:14:56 00074749133TRLO0 XLON 389 232.40 15:14:56 00074749134TRLO0 XLON 464 232.80 15:21:20 00074749354TRLO0 XLON 879 232.80 15:21:20 00074749355TRLO0 XLON 500 232.20 15:27:46 00074749724TRLO0 XLON 667 232.20 15:27:46 00074749725TRLO0 XLON 1225 232.80 15:36:40 00074750112TRLO0 XLON 1189 232.60 15:37:02 00074750119TRLO0 XLON 1066 230.80 15:45:11 00074750622TRLO0 XLON 245 230.80 15:45:11 00074750623TRLO0 XLON 1158 230.20 15:48:07 00074750715TRLO0 XLON 123 230.20 15:48:15 00074750722TRLO0 XLON 502 229.40 15:51:47 00074751007TRLO0 XLON 814 229.40 15:51:47 00074751008TRLO0 XLON 1315 229.00 15:56:27 00074751328TRLO0 XLON 360 228.40 15:59:11 00074751639TRLO0 XLON 672 228.40 15:59:11 00074751640TRLO0 XLON 126 228.40 15:59:45 00074751663TRLO0 XLON 1100 230.00 16:07:28 00074752131TRLO0 XLON 147 230.00 16:07:28 00074752132TRLO0 XLON 420 230.00 16:08:20 00074752222TRLO0 XLON 746 230.00 16:08:20 00074752223TRLO0 XLON 300 229.80 16:10:35 00074752398TRLO0 XLON 495 229.80 16:10:50 00074752405TRLO0 XLON 308 229.80 16:10:50 00074752406TRLO0 XLON 501 229.80 16:11:50 00074752502TRLO0 XLON 693 229.80 16:11:52 00074752503TRLO0 XLON 243 229.80 16:13:50 00074752619TRLO0 XLON 841 229.80 16:13:50 00074752620TRLO0 XLON 500 230.00 16:16:54 00074752903TRLO0 XLON 789 230.00 16:16:54 00074752904TRLO0 XLON 1084 229.60 16:20:35 00074753235TRLO0 XLON 18 229.60 16:22:14 00074753408TRLO0 XLON 543 229.60 16:22:14 00074753409TRLO0 XLON 60 229.60 16:22:16 00074753425TRLO0 XLON 123 229.60 16:23:36 00074753549TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

