HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production declined for the second straight month in February, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.Industrial output fell 2.4 percent year-over-year in February, following a 0.8 percent drop in January.Among sectors, manufacturing production contracted 3.4 percent compared to last year, and output produced in the utility segment was 4.6 percent lower. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production logged a sharp growth of 17.0 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 0.9 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent rebound in January. Industrial output fell most in the electrical and electronics industry, by 9.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX