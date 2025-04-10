DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist (PACW LN) Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.53 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 200804766 CODE: PACW LN ISIN: IE0009HF1MK9 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0009HF1MK9 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PACW LN Sequence No.: 381888 EQS News ID: 2114824 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

