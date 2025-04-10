CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar rose to 6-day highs of 0.6204 against the U.S. dollar, 1.7699 against the euro and 0.8723 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6133, 1.7856 and 0.8649, respectively.Against the yen, the aussie advanced to 91.11 from yesterday's closing value of 90.41.The aussie edged up to 1.0881 against the NZ dollar, from a recent low of 1.0852.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.74 against the euro, 0.91 against the loonie, 95.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX