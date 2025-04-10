DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 186.7586 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 166399 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 381952 EQS News ID: 2114954 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)