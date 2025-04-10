DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc (LCAS LN) Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2025 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4669 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18824583 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 382003 EQS News ID: 2115058 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10, 2025 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)