Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.1947 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7192504 CODE: PRIG LN ISIN: LU1931975236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIG LN Sequence No.: 382043 EQS News ID: 2115138 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10, 2025 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)