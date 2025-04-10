DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXC LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.1886 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59853764 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 382049 EQS News ID: 2115150 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10, 2025