DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (EPAB LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.0962 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69032014 CODE: EPAB LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB LN Sequence No.: 382076 EQS News ID: 2115204 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10, 2025 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)