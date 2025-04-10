DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (JARI LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6485.8213 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7411488 CODE: JARI LN ISIN: LU2233156749 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARI LN Sequence No.: 382078 EQS News ID: 2115208 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10, 2025 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)