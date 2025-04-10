Smile Buds Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics: Smile Buds Expands Full-Service Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Across Los Angeles

Smile Buds Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, founded by Dr. Anna and Dr. Sia, is expanding its comprehensive dental services across Los Angeles. The practice offers a complete range of pediatric dental care and orthodontic treatments including preventive dentistry, traditional braces, Invisalign, and pediatric dental crowns-all in one convenient location. What makes Smile Buds unique is their commitment to creating a positive dental experience, featuring interactive play areas and a basketball court inspired by the founders' background as high school basketball teammates. Using cutting-edge technology like 3D x-rays and 3D printing, Smile Buds provides comfortable, effective care that has children actually looking forward to dental visits. Now welcoming new patients at their Verdugo Road location.

Smile Buds Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, founded by Dr. Anna and Dr. Sia, announces the expansion of their comprehensive pediatric dental and orthodontic services throughout Los Angeles. This growth marks a significant milestone in their mission to make quality oral healthcare more accessible to children across the city.

The expansion brings Smile Buds' unique blend of advanced dental technology and child-friendly care to more Los Angeles neighborhoods, offering a complete range of services including preventive dentistry, orthodontics with traditional braces, Invisalign treatments, and pediatric dental crowns-all under one roof.

"We're thrilled to bring our vision for pediatric dental care to more families across Los Angeles," says Dr. Anna, board-certified pediatric dentist and co-founder. "Our goal has always been to create a place where children actually enjoy visiting the dentist, and now we can share that experience with even more communities."

What sets Smile Buds apart is their commitment to transforming the traditional dental visit into an engaging experience. Their location features interactive play areas and even a basketball court-a nod to the founders' shared past as high school basketball teammates. This sports background has influenced their approach to dentistry, emphasizing teamwork and personalized care strategies for each young patient.

"We understand that many children feel anxious about dental visits," explains Dr. Sia, board-certified orthodontist and co-founder. "By creating environments where kids can play and feel comfortable, we're changing how families think about oral healthcare. Our expansion means more children can benefit from this approach."

The practice utilizes cutting-edge technology, including 3D x-rays and 3D printing for custom orthodontic solutions, eliminating the need for uncomfortable traditional impressions. Their comprehensive service model allows families to address both routine dental care and orthodontic needs in a single location, saving parents valuable time and providing continuity of care for children.

Smile Buds places special emphasis on creating an inclusive, supportive environment for all families. "We believe in lifting others up and setting a positive example in our community," adds Dr. Anna. "This expansion allows us to extend that philosophy to more neighborhoods across Los Angeles."

The practice currently welcomes new patients at their location at 3342 Verdugo Road in Los Angeles, with plans to expand to additional locations in the coming months. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (323) 825-8558 or visiting www.smilebuds.com.

About Smile Buds Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Founded by Dr. Anna and Dr. Sia, Smile Buds provides comprehensive orthodontics case as a leading pediatric dentistry in Los Angeles. Both doctors are board-certified specialists committed to the highest standards of care, utilizing advanced technology to make dental visits comfortable, effective, and even fun for young patients.

