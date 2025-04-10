BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc recovered slightly against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The Swiss franc rose to 0.9344 against the euro and 1.0897 against the pound, from an early 2-day low of 0.9409 and a 3-day low of 1.1041, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged up to 0.8457 and 172.87 from early lows of 0.8576 and 171.48, respectively.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.92 against the euro, 1.06 against the pound, 0.82 against the greenback and 173.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX