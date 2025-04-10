WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices resumed losses on Thursday after rebounding from a four-year low in the previous session.Benchmark Brent crude futures tumbled a little over 3 percent to $63.49 in European trade as investors fretted about abrupt shifts in U.S. tariff policy. WTI crude futures were down 2.6 percent at $60.72.Demand concerns weighed on oil prices as trade tensions escalated between the U.S. and China.On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries but raised taxes on Chinese imports from 104 percent to 125 percent in an effort to isolate Beijing on the issue.In a post on his social media account, Trump said that China has a lack of respect to the world's markets and that at some point, hopefully in the near future, the country will realize that the days of ripping off the USA, and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.Beijing today issued a sharp rebuke to Washington's escalating trade measures, saying that the steep U.S. tariff hikes 'go against the whole world.''The U.S. tariffs seriously damage the rules-based multilateral trading system and seriously impact the stability of the global economic order,' foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said during a press briefing.'This is a blatant act that goes against the will of the world and goes against the whole world,' Lin added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX