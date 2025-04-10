OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased in March from a 10-month high in the previous month, Statistics Norway reported Thursday.The consumer price index registered an annual growth of 2.6 percent after rising 3.6 percent in February, which was the highest inflation rate since April 2024. The expected inflation rate was 2.9 percent.Core inflation, which excludes energy prices and tax changes, held steady at 3.4 percent in March, as expected.The annual price growth in housing and utilities eased notably to 1.3 percent from 5.1 percent. Inflation based on transportation eased somewhat to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at an accelerated pace of 8.7 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent in March, reversing a 1.4 percent gain in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX